Blood swabbed from several items in Hampton toddler’s death investigation

A photo of Noah Tomlin taken in May of 2019.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Documents from the Department of Forensic Science are giving more insight into the death investigation of Hampton toddler, Noah Tomlin.

Noah’s body was found at a Hampton Steam plant in July after his mother, Julia Tomlin, reported him missing from her home in Buckroe Beach.

Officials have not released an official cause of death for the 2-year-old boy. However, according to documents from the Department of Forensic Science, several blood stains were swabbed for evidence. That includes nine stains on a bed sheet, suspected blood from a toy chest, from a wall, and from a toddler bed headboard.

Documents state that swabs were also tested from six different suspected blood stains on a red polo shirt – size 5T. According to documents, DNA was taken from a victim in the case. That DNA could not be eliminated as a contributor of what was found on the bed sheet and the shirt.

Julia Tomlin (Photo Credit: Hampton Police)

Police charged Julia Tomlin with three counts of felony child neglect following the disappearance of her son Noah. Tomlin made her first court appearance July 1.

In July, Tomlin was transferred from the Hampton City Jail to the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in Portsmouth.

10 On Your Side reached out the Medical Examiner’s Office to get more information about the cause of Noah’s death. We received an email stating: