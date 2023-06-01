HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Visitors from all over the country will descend on Hampton for the Blackbeard Festival this weekend.
Reenactors dressed in authentic pirate garb allow visitors to step back in time to when Hampton was a busy 18th century seaport.
The festival offers a variety of family-friendly events including; children’s activities, live music, fireworks vendors and arts and crafts.
The following streets will be closed during the festival:
- City Parking Lot along Eaton Street (Eaton Street side closed; Wine Street side remains open to the public all weekend) No parking on Eaton Street side of lot as barricaded at 8 a.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Sunday (Old Point Bank staff may still use public spaces in back half of lot, closest to Wine Street)
- Queen’s Way, from Easton Street to Wine Street No parking beginning at 8 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday. Road Closed/All Lanes at 2 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday (Old Point Bank customers may access the drive-through on Queens Way from Eaton Street until 6:30 p.m.).
- Wine Street, from Old Point Bank Customer Parking Entrance to Settler’s Landing Road. No parking beginning at 8 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday. Road Closed/All Lanes at 2 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday.
- Eaton Street, from Queen’s Way to Eaton Street Parking Lot – No parking beginning at 8 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Road Closed/All Lanes at 2 p.m. Friday through 8 p.m Sunday. (Entrance to Mill Point Condos remains open throughout event)
- Booker T. Washington Bridge on Settlers Landing Road Partial and/or all lanes closed intermittently Saturday evening, June 3, 2023 to accommodate Fireworks Show (show begins at 9 p.m. Saturday). At 4 p.m., traffic will be reduced on the bridge heading into downtown to one lane (left lane open), and then at 8:30 p.m., all bridge lanes both into and out of downtown will be closed until 9:15 p.m. while the show is in progress.