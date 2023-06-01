HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Visitors from all over the country will descend on Hampton for the Blackbeard Festival this weekend.

Reenactors dressed in authentic pirate garb allow visitors to step back in time to when Hampton was a busy 18th century seaport.

The festival offers a variety of family-friendly events including; children’s activities, live music, fireworks vendors and arts and crafts.

The following streets will be closed during the festival: