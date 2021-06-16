Black Lives Matter 757 to commemorate Juneteenth at Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The local group Black Lives matter 757 is holding its annual Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe.
The event will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 12 p.m. Members of the group will hold its first annual “Ancestors Walk” at the historic 1619 landmark.
The group is also slated to have a ceremonial dove release at the bandstand located at Fort Monroe before the walk. Community members wishing to participate are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes prior & park at the Oozlefinch brewery parking lot located at 81 Patch Road.
Participants can RSVP here.
The event timeline includes:
- 12:30 p.m. The Commemoration ceremony begins at The bandstand located on Fort Monroe (Directly in beside The Chamberlin – 2 Fenwick Rd, Hampton Virginia)
- 1 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. the ceremonial doves will be released.
- 1:30 p.m. The Ancestors walk will begin.
- 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. 2nd annual Juneteenth commemoration at Oozlefinch. Historic speakers, live music, vendors, food trucks, family fun, bring a drum & lawn chairs.
- 5 p.m. African Garment Fashion show with authentic African designers.