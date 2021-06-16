Black Lives Matter 757 to commemorate Juneteenth at Fort Monroe

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Are you a Newport News resident and forgot to attend your jury duty? You might hear a knock on your door from the sheriff's office this week.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office say deputies this week will be knocking on the doors of people who have not shown up for jury duty.

In a recent find from the sheriff's office, officials say only 37 out of 102 people who were summoned to serve on Jury Panels A and B showed up.