Black Lives Matter 757 leader found guilty on 2 charges after Hampton protest

Jackie Horton, Aubrey Japharii Jones and Carl Lewis, Jr. with Black Lives Matter 757 respond to destructive Virginia Beach protest on June 1, 2020. (Jack Noonan/WAVY-TV)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The leader of Black Lives Matter 757 was found guilty on two charges he faced after a July protest in Hampton.

Japharii Jones was found guilty of improper use of a highway by a pedestrian and obstruct free passage in Hampton General District Court on Wednesday morning. He will appeal both charges.

He was also found not guilty on a fail to obey traffic signal charge.

Hampton police served Jones the charges in July after they said demonstrators did not comply with police orders to stay on the sidewalk and minimize traffic impact. During the march, protesters walked down West Mercury Boulevard and ended up stopping and kneeling for several minutes at the intersection of Coliseum Drive. This protest was not related to another earlier in the summer in Hampton, that Jones said he and Black Lives Matter 757 weren’t affiliated with.

Jones and the group have been active since that July protest, taking to the streets of Norfolk after the announcement of charges in the Breonna Taylor case and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Jones was taken into custody that night at the Oceanfront as police made several arrests.

