HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for Cory Bigsby will be in court on Tuesday to request another bond hearing.

This comes more than four months after Bigsby reported his 4-year-old son Codi missing. Cory Bigsby faces child neglect charges for reportedly leaving his young children at home while he ran errands, but he does not face charges directly related to Codi’s disappearance.

Cory Bigsby has been denied bond twice so far. Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard, who came on as counsel after Bigsby’s previous attorney withdrew from the case. most recently requested a bond hearing two weeks ago, but a judge denied that request.

Look for updates coming up later this morning. You can read WAVY’s full coverage of the Bigsby case here.