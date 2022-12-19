HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – With the dredging project now complete, guests are enjoying a bigger Buckroe Beach in Hampton.

The newly enlarged beach fully reopened to guests on Dec. 5 following a widening project that began in early November.

This was the first major work done at Buckroe since winter 2004.

During the work, several sections of the beach were closed as a safety precaution, but the boardwalk, which got a major facelift last year, remained open throughout the project.

The Public Works Department had a contract with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company LLC to import sand from a spot in the Chesapeake Bay, about two miles from shore, known as “horseshoe shoals.”

The replenishment project focused on adding sand to an area of the beach from Pilot Avenue to Point Comfort Avenue.