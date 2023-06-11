HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash involving a bicyclist.
Dispatch was notified around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of West Pembroke Avenue.
Officers arrived and located a man who appeared to have been hit by a car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The vehicle involved fled the scene.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name.
The crash remains under investigation.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.