HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash involving a bicyclist.

Dispatch was notified around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crash in the 1200 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Officers arrived and located a man who appeared to have been hit by a car. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle involved fled the scene.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

The crash remains under investigation.