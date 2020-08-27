Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Mellen Street Bridge in Hampton

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Hampton Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened on the Mellen Street Bridge around 8:30 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

