Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run on Mellen Street Bridge in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run in Hampton Wednesday night.
Police say the crash happened on the Mellen Street Bridge around 8:30 p.m.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.
