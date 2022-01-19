Bethel Temple Church running PPE drive in Hampton

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Hampton is running a PPE Drive all through February.

Bethel Temple Church is running the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive to give residents and businesses the opportunity to donate extra PPE to families in need across Hampton Roads.

The drive will run through Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The church is currently asking the community to donate the following PPE:

● NIOSH approved N95 masks

● Hand sanitizer

● Disinfectant sprays

● Disinfectant wipes

Community members and businesses interested in donating PPE can do so by:

Mailing in donations to: Bethel Temple Church located at 1705 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666

Dropping off donations in person at Bethel Temple Church: Monday – Thursday, 10 am –2 pm Wednesdays 7 pm – 8:30 pm; and Sundays 10 am –12 pm

Donating monetarily towards the purchase of PPE online at bethelhampton.com/ppe

Via TEXT 73256 with the message “Text2GiveBethel”

There will be a distribution drive-thru event on Saturday, February 19, at Bethel Temple Church 10 am – 2 pm

