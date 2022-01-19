Bethel Temple Church running PPE drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Hampton is running a PPE Drive all through February.
Bethel Temple Church is running the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive to give residents and businesses the opportunity to donate extra PPE to families in need across Hampton Roads.
The drive will run through Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The church is currently asking the community to donate the following PPE:
● NIOSH approved N95 masks
● Hand sanitizer
● Disinfectant sprays
● Disinfectant wipes
Community members and businesses interested in donating PPE can do so by:
- Mailing in donations to:
- Bethel Temple Church located at 1705 Todds Lane, Hampton, VA 23666
- Dropping off donations in person at Bethel Temple Church:
- Monday – Thursday, 10 am –2 pm
- Wednesdays 7 pm – 8:30 pm; and Sundays 10 am –12 pm
- Donating monetarily towards the purchase of PPE online at bethelhampton.com/ppe
- Via TEXT 73256 with the message “Text2GiveBethel”
- There will be a distribution drive-thru event on Saturday, February 19, at Bethel Temple Church
- 10 am – 2 pm
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.