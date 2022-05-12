HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — “Girl, you won something!”

Those were the first words Raychella Coston’s father said after she showed him her Powerball ticket from the April 9 drawing.

Coston bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven at 3445 Western Branch Boulevard in Chesapeake. She doesn’t play Powerball often, but her father does.

Coston’s winning ticket matched four numbers, which were randomly selected by the computer using the Easy Pick system. Usually, four numbers will win $50,000, but when Coston bought her ticket, she paid an extra dollar for Power Play.

The extra dollar she spent ended up doubling her prize to $100,000.

The winning numbers were 6-16-31-62-66, and the Powerball number was 18.

Coston plans to use her unexpected money to buy new furniture.

“I’m excited! This is the best day ever!” she told Lottery officials when she collected her prize.

The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25. Money generated by the Virginia Lottery totals more than $2 million daily, which goes to the state’s K-12 public schools. In fiscal year 2021, the lottery generated more than $765 million for public education.