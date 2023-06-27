PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A health and physical education teacher at Kecoughtan High School, a real estate professional, the mother of a pre-teen girl – loved ones say when 45-year-old Joi Brown took on a mission, she gave it her all.

Blondenia Tarver tells 10 on Your Side she previously worked with Brown.

Joi Brown (Photo Courtesy: Blondenia Tarver)

“Joi was a beautiful person she was an entrepreneur and the loss for me is a really bad loss,” said Tarver.

The loss was discovered Sunday night when police found Brown dead from a gunshot wound in her Wendell Drive home.

Photo Courtesy: Blondenia Tarver (Blondenia and Joi)

Regina Mobley: A young man was injured when Joi was killed. Did you know him as well?

Blondenia Tarver: Yes, I know C.J., He’s a really nice guy; a fine type of young man. I never had any issues with him; he always treated me nice.

According to Hampton police, the man found in the home is hospitalized and in critical condition with undisclosed, life-threatening injuries.

Joi Brown, Blondenia Tarver and a friend. (Photo Courtesy: Blondenia Tarver)

Police have not released any suspect information; they are calling the tragedy a case of domestic violence. Some loved ones are calling the case a double tragedy.

“Heartbroken on both sides because I loved both of them,” Tarver said. “I just can’t believe it, I’m not able to sleep at night because I think about both of them and what happened, and she’s gone. It’s like a bad dream.”