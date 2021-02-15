Bayport Credit Union robbed in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Bayport Credit Union in Hampton was robbed Monday morning.
Police confirm the suspect entered the business, located in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road, just before 11:30 a.m. and handed over a note demanding money. The note also implied the suspect had a gun.
After receiving the money, the suspect fled in a vehicle.
There were no injuries reported.
Police said they do not have any photos of the suspect to release to the public at this time.
Although Monday is a federal holiday, all Bayport Credit Union locations were open, although the Big Bethel Road branch is temporarily closed, a representative confirmed to WAVY News 10.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.