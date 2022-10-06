HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are getting ready for the holiday season by holding a hiring event in Hampton this month.

According to a news release, the hiring event will take place on October 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bass Pro Shops located at 1972 Power Plant Parkway.

The Hampton store is looking for eight candidates for positions in several retail departments. Those who are interested in applying are strongly encouraged to apply in advance on the company’s website. walk-ins are also welcome.

Some team benefits employees will receive include: