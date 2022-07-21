HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Bass Pro Shops in Hampton was burglarized overnight, police say.

Officers responded at 1:13 a.m. to 1972 Power Plant Parkway and found the front door to the business broken.

Police say the suspect stole several items and smashing through the front door, but didn’t disclose exactly what was stolen.

There’s no photo of the suspect at this time, but he’s described as a black male wearing a black ski mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, knit white gloves, black pants with red on the sides and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.