HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead following a barricade situation.

According to police, officers responded to the first block of Long Bridge Road around 2:12 a.m. on Thursday in regards to a wanted man who was believed to be inside a house.

Officers later learned the man was barricaded and armed inside. The Hampton SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and attempted to safely take the suspect into custody.

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, Hampton police tell 10 On Your Side the barricade situation was ongoing.

When the Hampton SWAT team later entered the house, they found the man dead.

Officers have not identified the man or said he died.