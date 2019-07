HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an armed suspect is barricaded inside a home in Hampton.

Hampton police said in a tweet SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene in the 100 block of Findley Square — in the Coliseum Central area of the city.

The tweet said there is another person inside the home, but it was not immediately clear whether person is considered a hostage.

No additional information was provided by police.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.