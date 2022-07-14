HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – When you get out of prison, you’re supposed to get back any personal belongings they’ve been holding for you during your incarceration.

Terrance Plummer says he had money left over in his phone account that he’s been trying to recover for several months.

Plummer served 26 years for armed robbery. He got out in January after a pardon from former Governor Ralph Northam. But he walked out of Greensville Correctional Center with an unused balance on his phone account of $100.

He talked about the process that telephone service vendor Global Tel Link described to get his money back.

“Supposedly, you get in touch with Global Tel Link and they would issue you a check,” he said in a Thursday morning interview.

Also known as GTL – this company keeps sending Plummer a busy signal when he’s tried repeatedly to get money that’s rightfully his.

“My family and friends put money on it, and I put money on it from my prison pay,” Plummer said.

It’s been five months of the runaround.

“[The company would say] we’re gonna get the money to you in 30 days, and ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna send you the money.’ I’m waiting.”

According to its website, GTL is connected to nearly 2,000 jails and prisons across the country. Two major federal cases involving multi-million dollar settlements against the firm. A report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows the larger of the two was last December for $67 million, covering a period of 10 years. We’ve reached out to GTL but have not received a response.

$100 may not sound like much, but when you’re trying to re-acclimate to society after more than 25 years, it can make an enormous difference. It can cover some food, gas, shelter – or in some cases, keep a former inmate from making a very bad decision.

“Not having that money could probably send someone else over the edge… and back in.”

Plummer suspects that GTL is trying to outlast him, and frustrate him into throwing in the towel.

“I’m not giving up,” he said, “And that’s why I’m having this conversation and this interview with WAVY 10.”

10 On Your Side has reached out to GTL and the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares and will update this story with any response.

Plummer says he’s extremely grateful for former Gov. Northam giving him a second chance.