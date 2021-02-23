Award-winning ‘Black Panther’ costume designer and Hampton University alumna to receive own star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, designer Ruth E. Carter, nominated for an Oscar for best costume designs for “Black Panther,” poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Carter will also be honored for her illustrious career at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Ruth E. Carter, Hampton University alumna and Academy Award-winning costume designer, is getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Carter will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a virtual star ceremony on February 25, at 2:30 pm (EST). Oprah Winfrey and Eddie Murphy will serve as guest speakers during the ceremony. The news was originally announced back in June of 2019.

Majoring in Theatre Arts at Hampton, Carter has worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades. Her unparalleled ability to develop an authentic story through costume and character has made her one of the most sought-after and renowned costume designers today.

Carter won the Oscar in the Best Costume Design category for her work in the 2018 film, “Marvel’s Black Panther,” at the 91st Academy Awards in February.



Carter’s win made her the first African-American to win in the costume design category and it was the first-ever Oscar for Marvel Studios. Carter is the first African-American costume designer to be nominated for an Academy Award.



Carter also received nominations for Best Costume Design for Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” in 1993 and Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad” in 1998. She is also the costuming force behind movies such as “School Daze,” “Love & Basketball,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Selma,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” and the upcoming “Coming 2 America.”

Carter is the second Costume Designer to be honored with a Star, following Edith Head who was honored in 1960 when the Walk of Fame was created. Although the ceremony will be virtual, the star will be in place at 6800 Hollywood Boulevard.

Carter also served as the keynote speaker at Hampton University’s 148th Commencement Ceremony in 2018.

The event will be live-streamed exclusively on the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s social media platforms including www.walkoffame.com, on Instagram and on YouTube.