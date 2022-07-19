HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Hampton are looking for a woman caught on camera setting a home on fire.

Fire officials say the arson occurred at a home in the 1800 block of Canterbury Road around 11:15 p.m. on July 1.

According to police, the woman in the photos below was seen “lighting the home on fire.” The suspect was described to have dark hair and was wearing a light-colored dress.

Canterbury Rd fire suspect, July 19, 2022 (Courtesy – Hampton Fire and Rescue)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.