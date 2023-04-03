HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An attorney representing the father of missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby has walked back her statement regarding the letter her client, Cory Bigsby, wrote from jail.

Athina Matheny-Willard filed a motion on Thursday to dismiss the case against Bigsby, who is in custody on several child neglect charges. He is also the prime suspect in the January 2022 disappearance of his 4-year-old son, Codi. Hampton police said Codi is presumed to be dead.

Matheny-Willard’s motion to dismiss is based on the discovery of a letter Bigsby wrote in jail. Matheny-Willard would not divulge the contents of the letter, but said it “changes the course” of Bigsby’s trial and shows his deteriorating mental health.

On Friday, 10 On Your Side investigative reporter Julie Millet asked Matheny-Willard directly if the letter was a suicide note or confession, and the attorney said no. On Saturday morning, Matheny-Willard sent a text to several reporters, including Millet, changing her initial statement. She said, “Because the statement is verifiability untrue, nonsensical, and bizarre, I do not consider it to be either one.”

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell declined to comment on the letter.

10 On Your Side asked Matheny-Willard for a copy of the letter, but she declined to provide it and said she plans to ask a judge to seal it.

On Friday, a judge ordered Bigsby to undergo competency “restoration services” at Eastern State Hospital.