HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, the new attorney for Cory Bigsby, the father of missing four-year-old Codi Bigbsy, issues a cease and desist order against several Hampton officials.

The order, obtained by 10 On Your Side, alleges that Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot, Mayor Donnie Tuck and City Attorney Cheran Cordell Ivery have all made statements that are “reckless, dangerous, and create conditions where the Bigsby family could be targeted for more harassment and potentially violence.”

The cease and desist comes days after Cory Bigsby has obtained Norfolk-based Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard days after his previous attorney withdrew as counsel.

She demands that Chief Talbot publicly retract his previous statements, ask the community to not harass the Bigsby family and issue a public apology to the Bigsby Family for making statements that put their lives in danger.

Earlier this week, 10 On Your Side obtained documents that showed Matheny-Willard had put in a motion for discovery and exculpatory evidence in Bigsby’s case.

The documents stated that Matheny-Willard has also ordered law enforcement to provide the information listed below:

Any relevant written or recorded statements made by Bigsby to law enforcement

The full name and title of all police officers that participated in the incident in any way

Disciplinary records of any and all police officers that participated in the incident in any way

Any and all body-worn camera/dashboard video recordings of police encounters with Bigsby

Bigsby’s criminal record

Matheny-Willard has forwarded the motion to Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell and is asking for all information and/or evidence available from the Hampton Commonwealth Attorney’s Office regarding the case.

10 On Your Side has reached out to city leaders named in the order, but have yet to hear back.