Hampton Police searching for vehicle following an assault, car fire and abduction

Hampton

Photo courtesy: Hampton Police Dept.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A situation involving a domestic assault, a car fire, a stolen vehicle and an abduction unfolded in Hampton Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.

The scene broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of WPS Health Solutions on Butler Farm Road.

A police spokesman said there were no serious injuries reported. Sgt. R.C. Williams said more information will be coming out soon.

Investigators are looking for a 2005 Dodge Neon last seen on Butler Farm Road.

Photo courtesy: Hampton Police Division.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other.

