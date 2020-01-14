Asbestos forces Hampton fire station to close during remediation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton has a fire station with no firefighters and no fire trucks.

The city had to close one of its stations for the time being after workers found asbestos.

Fire Station 7 on Fox Hill Road was built in 1967. Last week, renovators were replacing some flooring and found what they thought was asbestos.

City spokesperson Fred Gaskins says the tiles and air inside the firehouse were immediately tested.

“Tests showed there was not asbestos in the air and that’s a very good thing, but the tile itself has to be removed by a licensed contractor.”

Station 7 is closed until further notice. Yellow caution tape, normally used to keep people away from fires, is now keeping them away from the firehouse. A dumpster out back sits sealed in plastic.

The city says people in the area surrounding the station have nothing to worry about.

“The community can rest assured that they will be covered while this is being taken care of,” Gaskins said.

The firefighters are now working out of Station 4 on East Pembroke Avenue, and Station 5 on Beach Road.

One local resident who moved to the area from Philadelphia says she’s impressed with how many stations Hampton has already.

“I feel very safe,” said Lucy Sharpe who runs a food truck and

was planning to deliver sandwiches to the firefighters Monday afternoon — until she saw the station was closed.

There’s no definitive timetable for when Station 7 will reopen.

“As soon as possible,” Gaskins said.