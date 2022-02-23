As search continues for Codi Bigsby, experts stress role of community in bringing him home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the search for Codi Bigsby continues into a fourth week, experts from the National Center For Missing And Exploited Children say now is the time to keep sharing his image.

Vice President of the Missing Children Division John Bischoff III says sharing his photo could encourage someone to speak out.

“Someone out there knows something and we need that person to come forward,” he said. “We need that person to report that information. Report it to law enforcement. Have it be investigated. And, who knows, it may just save a child.”

Bischoff says the NCMEC helps law enforcement with over 30,000 missing children’s cases nationwide.

As the search for #CodiBigsby continues into a 3rd week, we’re hearing from @MissingKids about how to keep search efforts alive. They also have an important warning about listening to info you see online. I’ll have more tonight at 4 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/EwSZongmb9 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) February 23, 2022

Roughly 92% are cases of runaways. Five percent of the time, it’s a family abduction.

The remaining percent, however, are tougher cases.

“That’s kind of the same area where I think Codi’s case fits into,” said Bischoff. “There’s no signs of abduction. Really what happened with this young child. What do we have to do as a community to get this child back home?”

Joe Slabinski from the WATER Team Inc. has lead search efforts the last few weeks and says the community continues to play a role in finding Codi.

“Everybody in this has a part to play,” said Slabinski. “Whether you can search, great. If you can’t search, maybe you can be one of those people that are doing investigation behind the background.”

Bischoff warns don’t accept everything you read online.

“Before people hit that ‘share’ button or add their comment onto a thread, really think about ‘Is this going to help or is this going to hurt?’ How true is this information that I’m about to share?” he said.

With many unanswered questions in the case, some say the focus of the disappearance should be on bringing Codi back home safely.

“Everything else that’s transpired in this case, I know there’s certainly a lot,” said Bischoff. “We as a community need to just put that aside, go on the information that we’re provided from the investigating agency and work tirelessly ourselves.”

The NCMEC has a hotline for anyone to report information about Codi or any other missing child.

That number is 1-800-THE-LOST. The NCMEC also has resources online for parents on how to talk about the case to their children.

Find those resources here.