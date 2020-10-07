Arrest made following shooting outside Hampton 7-Eleven

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old Hampton man is facing charges for a shooting in a 7-Eleven parking lot last month.

On Oct. 7, Hampton Police said they arrested Malicah Forbes and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

The charges stem from an incident on September 28 outside a 7-Eleven in the 1400 block of West Queen Street.

Officers were called to that location just before 5 p.m. in reference to an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

The investigation revealed the victim was sitting in a car when two suspects entered the vehicle and one of them shot him.

Both suspects fled the area after the shooting.

The victim went to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, but his condition was later upgraded to stable.

