HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Happy Shopper store in Hampton was robbed Monday night by a man with a gun, police say.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of West Mercury Boulevard, at N Seldendale Drive and Doolittle Road.

Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance video with a gun, fled on foot after getting money and other items.

The suspect was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with “ORIGINAL” on the front, brown boots, a white beanie style hat and clear gloves.