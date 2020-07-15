Argument leads to shooting leaving 2 with injuries, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left a man and woman with injuries.

The call came in just before 11 p.m. for the incident in the first block of Preakness Lane in Hampton. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 21-year-old woman who had been struck by gunfire. She was brought to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

While officers were investigating, a second victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot injury. The 22-year-old man, later identified as Keshun Rontel Amstutz from Newport News, was brought to another local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that several people were involved in an argument that resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

Following his release from the hospital, Amstutz was arrested in relation to the incident, police said. He was arrested on charges of maiming; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; threatening bodily harm.

Amstutz is currently in custody at the Hampton city jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

