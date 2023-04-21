HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An argument that started Thursday night at a Hampton bowling alley led to a man being shot nearby, police say.

It started just as a verbal argument between two groups at Sparetimes near the Hampton Coliseum, police say, but after the parties left the bowling alley sometime after 10 p.m. the victim’s vehicle was approached about a mile away in the 100 block of Pine Chapel Road by an unknown suspect. Police say that person fired several shots at the 25-year-old victim.

The victim was struck, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say. He was taken in the personal vehicle to Sentara Complex, which notified police around 10:42 p.m.

There’s currently no suspect information at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.