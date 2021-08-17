Another bomb threat leads to evacuation of Hampton courts

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating another bomb threat made to the city’s courthouses.

Tuesday’s was made to the Hampton Juvenile Domestic and Relations Court and all three courthouses have been evacuated in the meantime. The call for the bomb threat came in just before 8 a.m.

N. King Street and surrounding streets have been closed as a precaution. No other details are currently available.

This is the fifth bomb threat called into the courthouses this year, and second in the past month. No arrests have been made.