Annual food drive delivers over 26K meals at Hampton food bank in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A local food bank in Hampton held its annual food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

For some, the holiday is just another day off of work, but for others it’s a day of service, a day to give back to the community.

This year’s food drive was its 4th for the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank in Hampton, which began from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Over 100 volunteers showed up to give back to their community in honor of the man who stood for the same values, feeding more than 25,000 families.

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott with local volunteers at Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

The food drive event was sponsored by Newport News Mayor Mckinley Price, Congressman Bobby Scott. Delegate Marcia Price, Newport News Sheriff Gabe Morgan Riverside health System, and the Virginia Unity project.

Last year’s events brought over 26,000 meals.

Several events like this were held all over Hampton roads on Monday as well as several services and local offices closing for the day. For a full list of closings in your city, click HERE.