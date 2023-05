HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An animal came into contact with electrical cables at a substation, which sparked a fire that caused a power outage across Fort Monroe, Dominion Energy confirmed.

It happened Friday around 8:47 p.m. and knocked out power to 168 households.

A Dominion spokesperson said power wasn’t restored until around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the animal was likely a squirrel or a rat.