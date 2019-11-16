Animal Aid Society in Hampton needs to rebuild — or faces possible shutdown

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Animal Aid society in Hampton is asking for the community’s help.

The shelter’s president, Sharon Bilyj said the shelter has been out of compliance with state regulations since 2016. In order to be back up to code, they need to rebuild.

“The state requires the closures the dogs are kept in have an impervious bottom that is sanitizable,” Bilyj said. “Because of our ability to allow an outdoor access area to our dogs, ours have a dirt run, which is not a sanitizable surface.”

Bilyj said they are a private shelter, so they don’t have the same access to funds as the public ones.

She estimates building new dog shelters will cost between $1.5 and $2 million, so they’re reaching out to the community for help.

Bilyj said since they’ve been out of compliance so long, fines will start to pick up. They could have to shut down the entire operation.

“This isn’t just a ‘Oh, this is awful.’ This is really an opportunity for us to build a brand new facility that’s going to serve our dogs and animals in our care for the next 50 years,” she explained.

They’re hoping to really kick off their fundraising campaign on Dec. 3 on Giving Tuesday.

There’s also a fundraising event at Inland Reef Bar Saturday, Nov. 23.

You can donate by clicking here.