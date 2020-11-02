American Red Cross offering free COVID-19 antibody testing at Hampton Coliseum

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The American Red Cross is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing during a blood drive event at the Hampton Coliseum.

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 18, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hampton Coliseum located at 1000 Coliseum Drive.

American Red Cross advises participants to wear face masks and maintain social distancing while inside and outside the venue.

To sign up to donate, you can visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.

