Ambassador from Angola tours Fort Monroe, where first enslaved people arrived in New World from Angola

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The ambassador to the U.S. from Angola, Africa made an appearance in Hampton Roads this week.

10 On Your Side caught up with Joaquim do Espírito Santo Wednesday in Hampton, where he toured Fort Monroe.

Fort Monroe is where some of the first enslaved people arrived in English North America in 1619. They were taken from Angola.

The ambassador was joined by Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and the Tucker family, which can trace its lineage back to the first African child born in the English colonies.