Amazon hosting hiring event in Hampton for seasonal workers Wednesday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Amazon is hosting a hiring event in Hampton Wednesday morning.

The hiring event is set for Wednesday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center located at 1610 Coliseum Drive.

The company is currently looking for seasonal workers ahead of the busy holiday season. It will be divided into two sections. The informational session occurs from 9 a.m. thru 10 a.m. The Q&A session along with the actual hiring component of the event will occur right after at 10 a.m.

Members of the Hampton Workforce Team along with Human Services will be on-site to help with applying on site.