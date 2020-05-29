Air Power Park remounts 2 restored Cold War-era Ajax missiles at entrance

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Air Power Park in Hampton announced on Thursday that it has installed two full-size Ajax missiles at the entrance of the park.

Over the past year, the park has been undergoing extensive restorations. On May 28, it reached another milestone as they remounted two restored Cold War-era Ajax missiles at the entrance to the main building to the park.

The Ajax are 25-foot long missiles and stand on 10-foot tall mounts. They were delivered to the park and lifted by a 60-foot crane.

Air Power Park hosts an outdoor display of airplanes, jets, rockets, and missiles from Hampton’s aeronautical and aerospace history.

The missiles can be seen at Air Power Park, 413 West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

Check back for photos and video of the missile display.

Latest News