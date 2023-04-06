HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 17-year-old Tennessee girl has been charged with disorderly conduct and faces other charges after an incident Wednesday evening at Buckroe Beach in Hampton.

Hampton Police said they responded to a call in reference to a fight taking place at Buckroe Beach around 8:20 p.m., and when officers arrived, they “observed a large, disorderly crowd gathered, which officers began immediately attempting to disperse.”

During this, several juveniles got in front of patrol vehicles and tried to stop them from clearing the crowd, police said.

The girl, in addition to receiving a summons for disorderly conduct, faces charges of obstruction of justice and trespassing. Police said she was released to a parent at the scene.