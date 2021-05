HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An adult and three children were displaced from their Hampton home after a fire Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of Shell Road just after 1:30 p.m. and discovered flames coming from the back of the residence. Firefighters were able to get it under control quickly.

There were no injuries reported.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced from the home.

What caused the fire is under investigation.