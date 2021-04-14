About 50 people involved in fight on Rip Rap Road Wednesday afternoon in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officers responded to Rip Rap Road and Quash Street in Hampton on Wednesday afternoon after a fight between about 50 people broke out, police say.

Sgt. Reggie Williams with Hampton police didn’t have many details as of 1:30 p.m., but said police were still at the scene clearing the area.

About 50 people were involved in the altercation, but it’s unclear why it broke out and who was involved. It was in a residential area.

Williams said more details would be available later. Check back for updates.

