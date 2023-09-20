HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new program will bring access to mental health facilities and resources to Black women at Hampton University.

The “She Care Wellness Pods” program is a joint project between the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) and Kate Spade New York.

It aims to provide Black women on HBCU campuses with frontline mental wellness care.

She Care Wellness Pods are physical structures that offer a range of services including,

Free mental health therapy sessions for female students experiencing an exacerbation of stress, anxiety and hopelessness.

Hangout spaces that allow students to connect with peers or avoid isolation and grief during the school year and vacation periods.

Unique programming including yoga, meditation, art and drama therapy, African dance, nutrition and more, all provided by certified practitioners.

Workshops that offer resources and tools for those who suffer with anxiety, sleep deprivation and insomnia.

Quiet spaces for silence, rest and respite to reset from daily stressors.

Founded by Taraji P. Henson in 2018 , the BLHF’s mission is to eradicate the stigma around mental health in the Black community.

“When we first had the idea to create the Boris L. Henson Foundation Self-Care Wellness Pods, I knew we had to start with women, and specifically women on HBCU campuses. I can remember through my own experiences with stress and anxiety, not having the adequate support to deal with my issues or the education to name what I was experiencing,” said BLHF Founder, Taraji P. Henson.

Women’s empowerment has been at the forefront of the Kate Spade’s purpose for over a decade and remains a core pillar of the brand.

“At kate spade new york, we believe that mental health is foundational to women’s empowerment, and recognize that it has long been under-acknowledged, underfunded, and stigmatized. We are committed to increasing accessibility of mental health resources to women and girls around the globe through our social impact work and trusted partners in this space,” said Kate Spade New York CEO and Brand President, Liz Fraser.

The inaugural launch of the program was at Alabama State University in April of this year.

For more information about the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation click here.