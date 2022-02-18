A neighbor gives a glimpse into life at Cory Bigsby’s home

Police enter the house Codi lived in his with father and siblings (WAVY photo/Chris Horne)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As the search continues for Codi Bigsby, we are learning more about what was going on inside the home. The first thing we learned from a neighbor was that there was little adult supervision.

This neighbor does not want to be identified.

“This is an example of adults not paying attention to children over there. I never heard of an adult over there. I never saw an adult taking out the trash. I never saw anyone come in and out of there,” the neighbor said.

Maybe not see them, but he could hear them — all day long and into the night. The neighbor said he would bang on the wall to get the children to be quiet.

“When I was loud enough. If I mocked them, then it would stop which was infuriating because if you know daily [this is going on you should stop it]. I didn’t know it was bunch of children that young, I had no idea. It was constant and consistent,” he said.

The neighbor would go to the Bigsby front door.

“I banged on his door. He wouldn’t open his door to talk to me. It was always through his door… He would say he’s sorry,” he said.

Another neighbor confirms the through-the-door chats. The door never opened. He wondered what the apartment looked like inside.

“I didn’t know what Codi looked like until he disappeared and saw him on the news,” he said.

He confirms he never saw the children outside.

“I would yell ‘Let them go outside.’ I would yell through the wall’ like no kidding’ we have all these fields… Let them go out and play,” he said.

Cory Bigsby is charged with seven counts of felony child neglect for allegedly leaving his young children, including 4-year-old Codi, home alone as he ran errands. The charges date back to December but are not directly related to Codi’s disappearance.

The neighbor says the charges don’t surprise him.

“Because all I ever heard was crying and all hours of the night and day. Just yelling. The kids were mad. Not the adults yelling, it would be children crying and stomping on the floor and you hear it all day,” he said.

The only time he saw the children was one time up in a window standing on a dresser.

“I saw them one time. I was leaving my apartment maybe a year ago… They were standing on a dresser. Both of them in diapers, and they were just standing there waving,” he said.

He remembers Jan. 31 when Cory Bigsby first reported Codi was missing.

“There was so much noise. I was staying in Norfolk. In the morning, I came home. He reported [Codi was missing] at 9. I could hear the kids in the back room playing. It didn’t make any sense. If the 4-year-old brother was missing, why would they be playing around?” he said.

Investigators have stopped by a few times, most recently Thursday.

“Two female officers came by yesterday asking the same questions, following up, making sure I had already been seen by the FBI, and I have already been seen by police, so I have given my information multiple times,” he said.