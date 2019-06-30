‘A kind and friendly person’: Neighbor remembers man killed in Hampton fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A neighbor is remembering the man killed in a fire in Hampton over the weekend.

Heavy smoke and flames were pouring out from the front of one home on Yorkshire Terrace when crews arrived on scene Saturday afternoon.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said a man and six dogs were found dead inside the home.

Melanie Shemer, who lives right next door, said the man who passed away was a great neighbor who lived at the home for decades.

“He was very kind-hearted, and over the years whenever I had problems with the house — like if I needed something to be fixe — he would be willing to help out. He was just a kind and friendly person,” Shemer said.

Shemer said the fire was so intense she had to leave her home for a few hours. “It was devastating, it really was. I’ve never seen something so horrifying,” she said.

Hampton’s fire prevention branch is investigating what caused the fire, but they don’t believe it’s suspicious.

A medical examiner will investigate the man’s cause of death.