HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Nine residents, including 5 children, were displaced following an apartment fire in Hampton Friday afternoon.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Mercury Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire from the second-story apartment.

All residents were able to evacuate safely. Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.

No further information has been released.