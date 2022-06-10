HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Nine residents, including 5 children, were displaced following an apartment fire in Hampton Friday afternoon.
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire came in just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Mercury Boulevard.
When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire from the second-story apartment.
All residents were able to evacuate safely. Officials say the fire appears to be accidental.
No further information has been released.
