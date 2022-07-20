HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the alleged suspect following a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Hampton Tuesday morning.

According to Hampton police, the call for the shooting came in around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and took an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’10” wearing a white shirt, dark shorts, a red ball cap, dark tennis shoes, and a black shirt over his face.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.