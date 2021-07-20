7-Eleven on Old Buckroe Road in Hampton robbed Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The 7-Eleven on Old Buckroe Road in Hampton was robbed Monday night by a man carrying a gun, police say.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the store in the 1500 block.

The suspect fled the store after receiving money. Police say he was a black male wearing a blue New Balance shirt, gray sweatpants and a black knit hat. There are no photos available at this time.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

