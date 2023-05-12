HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The New Horizons Regional Education Centers (NHREC) held its BUILD Hampton Roads Good Life Solution (GLS) Career Selection Day on Thursday.

110 seniors from all six Greater Peninsula School Divisions made their career selections and signed on with 23 regional employers who pledged to hire and retain the graduating seniors through the GLS program.

The program is patterned after the NCAA’s National Signing Day for athletes committing to play college sports.

The NHREC celebrates students entering the automotive, construction, advanced manufacturing and information technology/cybersecurity workforce directly after high school.

Equipped with specialized career training from NHREC, these graduating seniors have the opportunity to gain full-time employment with Hampton Roads employers in high demand and high wage-earning entry-level positions earning on average between $14 to $23 per hour plus full employer benefits.

Last year, 26 regional employers hired 80 students. Over the last four years the one year retention for GLS participants is 80 percent.

NHREC Executive Director, Casey M. Roberts touted the programs success saying, “To date, the BUILD Hampton Roads GLS Program has successfully transitioned over 200+ graduates into high demand and high wage-earning entry-level trade careers across the Hampton Roads region.”