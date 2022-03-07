60-year-old woman dies after being hit by 2 vehicles, Hampton police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 60-year-old woman died after she was hit by two vehicles on North King Street in Hampton Monday night.

Police responded to the 900 block of North King Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash.

Officers arrived to find a 60-year-old woman in the roadway.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

A second vehicle also hit the pedestrian after the initial impact. That driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

No charges had been filed as of 10 p.m.