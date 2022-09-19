HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A family has been displaced following a house fire early Monday morning in Hampton.

According to Hampton Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 3600 block of Matoaka Road around 6:50 a.m. Monday for the residential fire. When they got to the scene, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the upstairs window and smoke coming from the roof.

There were no injuries reported, however, two adults and four children have been displaced.

According to Hampton Fire Marshals, the fire was accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials.

Matoaka Rd Fire, Sept. 19, 2022 (Courtesy – Hampton Fire and Rescue)

