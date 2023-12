HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Six people were displaced by a house fire in Hampton early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:15 a.m. fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Stratford Rd. The fire was marked under control at 4:49 a.m.

Fire officials say the fire caused significant damage to the second floor of the home, and there was water damage on the first floor.

Those displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation.