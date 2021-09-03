50-year-old man missing from Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are asking for the public’s help in locating a 50-year-old man they say went missing.

According to police, 50-year-old Russell Walden Brown Jr. was last known to be operating a white Ford Expedition that was found abandoned in the 1000 block of East Mercury Boulevard on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge.

He is described as a black male, who stands about 6 foot 1 inches tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.